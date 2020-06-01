Is Hardik Pandya Married? Indian All-rounder Raises Eyebrows With Latest Instagram Post

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyance on and off the field. The Mumbai Indians star is oblivious of subtlety and the proof to it is his life being in the public eye. On Sunday, Hardik Pandya announced that he is all set to welcome his first child with Serbian and Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple took to Instagram and dropped a huge surprise for their fans when they revealed that they were expecting an addition to their family.

Is Hardik Pandya married?

Earlier this year, the star all-rounder had proposed the Bollywood actor while on a cruise in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been staying together as their pictures have kept resurfacing on social media. The Instagram post made fans wonder if Hardik Pandya is married. Because in the post, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands.

There are a lot of speculations that are being made about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage. While some reports say that the couple has tied the knot, others say that the child is out of wedlock. However, if reports from Filmfare are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got hitched during the lockdown itself.

As soon as Hardik Pandya uploaded the post on Instagram and made the major revelation, the cricketing community came together and congratulated the couple. Among many others, the first to wish were fellow cricketers Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and actors Suniel Shetty and Sophie Choudry, who wished the cricketer and his 28-year-old wife on this joyous occasion.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder last played for India in September last year. Pandya first sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. The Mumbai Indians star recovered in time to play in the IPL 2019 and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced. Pandya required surgery to get his physical health back to normal. The Mumbai Indians star underwent successful surgery in London in October and had almost recovered.

In December, Hardik Pandya was included in the India A squad for the ODIs in New Zealand but was pulled out of the squad as he still hadn't recovered fully. Hardik Pandya finally returned to action in the DY Patil T20 Tournament in March. He impressed straightaway by scoring two staggering centuries. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

His brilliant performances in the domestic T20 tournament earned him a place in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa. The series was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be eager to return to the cricketing action once normalcy is restored.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM