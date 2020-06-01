Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic To Be Parents: Bro Krunal & Wife Also Join In Celebration

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic once again surprised their fans and netizens by announcing that they were expecting their first child together. After news of their engagement had caught everyone unawares, the latest announcement created similar reactions. Moreover, a image of the star couple performing rituals with garlands around their neck, sparked off speculation that they were married now.

Not just the announcement, it seems that Hardik and Natasa seemed to have a small baby shower ceremony too. In the picture that the duo posted, one could see ‘Mommy To Be’, balloons and other decorations behind the couple. That was not all, the would-be-parents even cut a cake together, that was beautifully decorated with the words ‘Mom to be’ and stars on it.

Hardik’s brother Krunal, also a member of the Indian cricket team, and his wife Pankhuri were also a part of the celebrations. The duo also posed with Hardik-Natasa during the celebrations.

Krunal congratulated ‘HP and Nats’ and wrote that they were very happy for the couple. The all-rounder added that they could not wait to welcome the baby into the family.

Hardik and Natasa had announced on New Year that he had got engaged. This was moments after they posted their first picture as speculation was abuzz till then of their relationship. The cricketer had popped the question to the actor in Dubai on a yacht and the pictures and videos had gone viral.

