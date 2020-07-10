Can Nia Sharma Be Perfect As Gloria In Remake Of 'Modern Family' With Indian TV Actors?

Modern Family is one of the most popular American sitcoms. The series created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan ran for eleven seasons from 2009 to 2020. The plot of the series is based on three modern families and their equations with each other which often end up in hilarious situations.

The Modern Family cast features a strong team of talented actors like Sofia Vergara, Ed O'Neil, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winters, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowens, Jesse Tyler Fergusson among others. The final episode of Modern Family was aired in April this year. The show proved to be a huge hit not just in America but all over the world but what if the show is ever made with Indian TV actors? Here is a look at Modern Family cast if the show ever gets a remake with Indian TV actors.

Nia Sharma as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

The pivotal role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett was played by Sofia Vergara. The popular TV actor turned a year older today. In the Indian remake of the show, Nia Sharma can do justice to this role with her perfect looks and amazing acting skills.

Image Credits: Sofia Vergara Instagram and Nia Sharma Instagram

Ronit Roy as Jay Pritchett

Jay Pritchett was played by Ed O’Neill in the original show. If the show is remade with Indian TV actors, Ronit Roy can fill the shoes of the actor as Jay Pritchett.

Image Credits: Modern Family Instagram and Ronit Roy Instagram

Niti Taylor as Haley Dunphy

Claire and Phil Dunphy’s daughter was played by Sarah Hyland in Modern Family. Niti Taylor becomes the ideal choice for this role.

Image Credits: Sarah Hyland Instagram and Niti Taylor Instagram

Jennifer Winget as Claire Dunphy

The role off Jay’s daughter was played by Julie Bowen in the series. For the Indian remake with TV actors, Jennifer Winget can pull off this role with ease.

Image Credits: Julie Bowen Instagram and Jennifer Winget Instagram

Mohit Raina as Phil Dunphy

Claire’s husband was played by Ty Burrell in Modern Family. Mohit Raina with his acting skills becomes the ideal choice to play this role.

Image Credit: Modern Family Instagram and Mohit Raina Instagram

Avneet Kaur as Alex Dunphy

Ariel Winter is known for her portrayal of Alex Dunphy in Modern Family. In the Indian remake of the show with TV actors, Avneet Kaur can pull off this role with ease.

Image Credits: Ariel Winter Instagram and Avneet Kaur Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary as Mitchell Pritchett

Jay and Gloria’smgay son was played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Modern Family. Gurmeet Choudhary can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Modern Family Instagram and Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Ram Kapoor as Cameron Tucker

Eric Stonestreet had played the role of Mitchell’s husband, Cameron Tucker in Modern Family. It would be interesting to see the pair of Ram Kapoor and Gurmeet Choudhary as a gay couple.

Image Credits: Eric Stonestreet Instagram and Ram Kapoor Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Sofia Vergara Instagram and Nia Sharma Instagram

