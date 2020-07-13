Can Randeep Hooda & Anil Kapoor Be The Dashing Duo In Bollywood' Remake Of 'Men In Black'?

Men In Black is one of the most successful film franchises in the world. The popular film franchise started with the first film Men In Black in 1997 which was helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld. The science fiction action comedy featured Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles of two agents of a secret organization called the Men In Black.

The movie is loosely based on The Men in Black comic book series created by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers, This secret organisation supervises extraterrestrial lifeforms who live on Earth and hide their existence from ordinary humans. The film enjoys a huge fan base all over the world.

The movie received positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike and it was also a hit at the box office. The viewers praised Men In Black for its humour, action sequences, Jones and Smith's performances and also the brilliant special effects of the movie. It also went on to win several awards and accolades at the global stage. The film spawned two sequels, Men in Black II (2002) and Men In Black III (2012).

A spin-off to the film was also released last year Men in Black: International. The film was a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Men In Black Cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor as Kevin Brown / Agent K

Agent J’s grizzled and humourless mentor Agent K was played by Tommy Lee Jones in Men In Black. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Anil Kapoor can breathe life into this character.

Randeep Hooda as James Darrell Edwards III / Agent J

The former NYPD detective who is newly recruited in MIB was played by Will Smith in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Randeep Hooda can be the ideal actor to play this character.

Taapsee Pannu as Dr Laurel Weaver / Agent L

The deputy medical examiner Agent L was played by Linda Fiorentino in the movie. Taapsee Pannu can play this role to perfection with her amazing looks and stellar acting skills in the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana as the Bug

The antagonist in the movie was played by Vincent D'Onofrio who is a giant alien insect. If the movie ever gets a remake in Bollywood, it would be interesting to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Bug.

Anupam Kher as Chief Zed

The head of the organisation Men In Black was played by Rip Torn in the movie. Anupam Kher with his expertise in acting becomes the right actor to play this role in Bollywood’s Men In Black.

