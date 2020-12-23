'Amazing View': Preity Zinta Goes On 8-mile Hike With Husband To Relieve 'cabin Fever'

After a three-week coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in Los Angeles, actress Preity Zinta who was suffering from cabin fever stepped out with husband Gene Goodenough for some fresh air. The actress shared a video on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the 8-mile hiking that she went with Gene on a mountain. In the video, the actress and her husband can be seen adopting all precautionary measures like wearing a mask and maintaining distance while sharing their happiness of stepping out for the hiking.

Preity Zinta goes on hiking with her husband

In the video, the actress showed amazing picturesque landscape and view from the mountains beside a river body. In the clip, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress expressing her happiness and saying, “So happy to be on top of the mountain.” While captioning the post, she wrote, “Was getting cabin fever after staying home for 3 weeks so decided to go on this 8-mile hike. Omg! It was the most amazing view.”

Preity Zinta’s plans for vacations at exotic locations got affected after the lockdown was announced in Los Angeles. The actress shared a picture with her husband and informed him that both of them have decided to stay home and entertain themselves. While captioning the post, she wrote, “This Holiday season all plans are canceled and it’s just the two of us. Here’s to staying safe, staying home & learning to entertain ourselves.” During the lockdown, Preity Zinta baked a cake and "learned to entertain herself." After Los Angeles went into a three-week lockdown, the actress began focusing more on her kitchen garden.

Sometime back, Preity Zinta returned to Los Angeles after her short Thanksgiving vacation in the mountains. The actress shared a picture with husband Gene Goodenough from their home in Los Angeles as they stepped out for a picture during the three week-lockdown in the city due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

(Image credit: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

