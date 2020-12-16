Preity Zinta Poses With Her Cake; Calls It The ‘Answer To Every Question’

Preity Zinta is quite active on social media. The actor expresses herself openly on her social media accounts including Instagram, where fans get a sneak peek into her life. The actor has now posted a picture of herself baking a cake along with a message for her followers on Instagram; have a look at it.

Preity Zinta poses with her cake; calls it ‘Answer to every question’

Preity Zinta seems to have gotten quality time for herself now that this year’s IPL season is over and it looks like she is making the most of it. Along with a number of posts on Preity Zinta’s Instagram that shows her in glamorous outfits, she also posts about her personal life from time to time. She has now posted a picture of herself with a cake that seems to be baked at home.

The caption of the post reads, “Cake is the answer no matter the question ðŸ˜ #Baking #Lockdown #Stayhome #Staysafe #Ting”. Her fans commented on her posts with all kinds of affectionate messages and it looks like they have enjoyed the sight of the cake as well.

Image courtesy: Preity Zinta's Instagram

The actor has been captured on camera several times this year while being present in-person to support her Punjab team in the IPL. She has seen cheering for her team every year in almost each and every match in the tournament. Her long and successful career before having owned a team in IPL includes several hit films, including Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya and many more. She was last seen in the movie Bhaiaji Superhit which was released in 2018. Even though the actor has been away from the big screen for a while now, her followers on Instagram get to see a glimpse of her every now and then through social media.

