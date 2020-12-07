Preity Zinta Stuns In A Gorgeous Red Bodycon Gown; Says 'boring Clothes Ain't Her Thing'

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of gorgeous pictures of herself in a glamourous red gown. In the pictures posted, she could be seen wearing a heavy gown which has a unique style and pattern and is a part of Project Sanity. She has also added an apt caption to the five pictures. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her glamorous avatar.

Preity Zinta stuns in red gown

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot which was a part of Project Sanity. In the pictures shared, she is seen donning a beautiful red gown which comes with heavy sequin work. The bodycon gown has a deep v-neck and the sleeves have been attached with net frills, giving a puffy effect. The gown also has a long net tail which adds content to the attire. The red carpet gown has been studded with sequin work which gets lighter towards the end. The outfit also has a thigh-high slit, which adds beauty and style to the look.

Preity Zinta’s outfit has been aptly styled with a pair of black pencil heels with well-fitting buckles. Her hair has been tied up into a bun with a puff around the crown region. The hairstyle allows the outfit to stand out and shine, keeping the attention focused. In makeup, the actor is spotted wearing a bold red lipcolour, which matches the outfit and compliments her stunning smile. The artist has also added a thin black lining around the eyes with shimmery eyeshadow.

Through the caption for the post, Preity Zinta has given due credits to everyone who has worked on her look. She has mentioned that the gown is by Labourjoisie while the styling has been done by AmbiKa. Preity Zinta has written that the makeup was done by Christine Isabel Tirado while an account handle named VladimirSimic1 has been given credits for her well-set hairstyle. She has also mentioned that the pictures were clicked by a professional photographer, Ash Gupta. Preity Zinta has also added quirky captions with every picture, describing the beauty of the colour red and beautiful smiles. She has also mentioned that she is not a fan of boring clothes.

Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her look in the pictures. They have also spoken highly of her confidence, which lets her carry any outfit with utmost grace. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram

