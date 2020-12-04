Preity Zinta Posts An Old Pic Of Her Friends; Says She Misses Hanging Out With Them

Preity Zinta recently posted a picture of her with two of her best friends and wrote a heartfelt message for them through her Instagram handle. She shared a nostalgic picture of her and her friends that all her fans loved. Let’s have a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post and see what the actor shared.

Preity Zinta's Instagram update

Preity Zinta shared a cherishing moment of the girl gang where they can be seen full of joy sitting beside each other. As Preity Zinta was missing her two friends, she shared this picture along with a cute message in the caption. She stated that best friends are hard to find because the very best ones were already in her life. She added how she missed hanging out with her girls, Sussanne Khan and Ujjwala Raut, and mentioned how fed up she was of the corona times.

The actor further stated that she couldn't wait for the corona times to be over so that she could hang out with her girls and laugh at silly things and at themselves. As the fans got overwhelmed by Preity Zinta’s Instagram post for her friends, they flooded her picture with heart and fire emojis along with roses. Many of them praised Preity Zinta’s photos as well. Let’s check out some of the reactions by her fans on her latest post.

Preity Zinta’s photos and videos suggest how much she loves spending time with her friends, family and sometimes even with herself. She recently shared this video in which she mentioned how LA had a lockdown so she decided to work on her kitchen garden. She also stated how she loved gardening and being close to nature. She wrote how this is her way of staying positive, appreciating the simpler things in life and connecting with the earth because when life gives us lemons, one should make lemonade and lemon pickle too. Preity Zinta was excited in her garden and shared how her mother would be proud of her when she would watch this video as it was she who inspired Preity to get into gardening. In the end, she thanked her mother and shared how much she loved her.

