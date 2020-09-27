Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Iconic Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Legacy With Song From 'Chandni'

Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter paid homage to legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary on Sunday. The singing doyen has delivered many of her evergreen hits in the iconic films directed by Chopra from the 1970s to 2010s. The 91-year-old 'Nightingale of Bollywood' wrote that the late filmmaker would consider her as a sibling and she called it her own good luck.

She wrote in Hindi, "Yash Chopra Ji would call me his sister, it is my good luck. Tomorrow is my birthday. Today is his birth anniversary. I bow to his memories." Lata Mangeshkar also dedicated the beautiful romantic song from the 1989 film Chandni - titled 'Tere Mere Hothon Pe Meethe Meethe Geet Mitwa' and shared the song for her fans and followers.

यश चोपडा जी मुझे बहन केहते थे, ये मेरा सौभाग्य है. कल मेरा जन्मदिवस है, आज उनका जन्मदिवस है. मैं उनकी याद को कोटी कोटी नमन करती हूँ. https://t.co/MbWaPR0Y3Q — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 27, 2020

Read | Lata Mangeshkar extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, prays for his long life

Yash Chopra had established his legacy with hits like Daag, Deewaar, Kabhie Kabhie in the ‘70s before giving more hits like Chandni, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Veer-Zaara towards the latter part of his career. The filmmaker had passed away less than a month before his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan released in November 2012.

Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's death: Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor pay tributes

50 years of Yash Raj Films

On Sunday, his company Yash Raj Films also entered the 50th year of its operation. The legendary filmmaker’s son Aditya Chopra penned a heartfelt note on ‘trying to figure out’ what was the reason for the success of the banner in becoming ‘biggest film company of the Indian Film industry.’ In the note, Aditya Chopra wrote how 50 years ago, his father had left his brother BR Chopra’s company to form his own company. He added that despite no knowledge of business, he went ahead with belief in his talent and hardwork and dream to be self-reliant.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar marks MS Subbulakshmi's birth anniversary with an unseen pic, See here

Aditya Chopra also wrote that it was the Indian film industry that allowed a ‘self-made man to create a self-reliant truly independent studio of the world.’ Calling the success of Yash Raj Films as the success of the film industry he conveyed his gratitude to the film industry where he met ‘most wonderful, talented and beautiful' people.

Have a look:

50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion #AdityaChopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/Pfj182ylvy — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2020

Read | Lata Mangeshkar gives touching tribute to Dev Anand on birth anniversary; shares memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.