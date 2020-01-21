The Debate
Shikara Controversy: Amidst Criticism, 'Shikara' Writer Tweets In His Defence

Bollywood News

Shikara controversy was trending recently after filmmaker Ashoke Pandit criticized the trailer of the film. Rahul Pandita defends the film by calling him out

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shikara Controversy

Just a day into the trailer launch of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film titled Shikara, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, especially Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in 1990, the makers of the film starting receiving backlash to such an extent that the call to boycott the film starting trending on social media. At a special screening of the movie which was held on January 18, 2020, Chopra stated that nearly half of his crew associated with the film were local Muslims who were aware of the subject and termed the movie as a means of healing and a fight between two friends. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit called out the makers by criticising the trailer of the film and Chopra's stance by tweeting his point of view. Soon after that, the writer of the movie too, took to Twitter to defend his film.

Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Remark Upsets Netizens, #BoycottShikara Takes Over Twitter

Also Read | Shikara's Soulful Song Titled 'Mar Jaayein Hum' Is Out Now And You Cannot Miss It

Rahul Pandita‏ comes in defence for his movie Shikara

After Ashoke Pandit's tweet on his take about the trailer of the film, the writer of the film Rahul Pandita‏ took to Twitter and addressed his Ashoke's tweet by calling him out stating that he would not let anyone compromise on the Pandit story. However, the internet is also divided into two groups with some backing the trailer while some are heavily criticising the trailer of the film. After the whole Shikara controversy, the film might see some consequences on its box office collection as already a lot of people have decided to boycott the film. However, the film is set to hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020.

Also Read | 'Shikara' Title Track 'Mar Jaayein Hum' Out, Fans In Love With Music

Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra Demands A 'sorry' For Kashmiri Pandits Ahead Of 'Shikara' Release Date

 

 

