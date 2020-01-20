'Shikara' Title Track 'Mar Jaayein Hum' Out, Fans In Love With Music

The upcoming movie Shikara is grabbing a lot of attention and appreciation from the audience. The makers of the film released the first song named Mar Jaayein Hum. This is also the title track of the film.

Mar Jaayein Hum- Fans react

The new song Mar Jaayein Hum is getting immense appreciation from the audience. People are liking the song and expressing their joy on Instagram as well as YouTube comments. A fan commented that it has sweet overwhelming music and that the song is incredible. The song is also called awesome by another fan.

Another fan praised singer Papon for the song. He also called Papon a legend. A comment claimed that the female voice in the song is very soothing. Singer Shraddha Mishra has lent her voice in this song.

A fan also shared his excitement about the song and the movie. He talked about how the song is sounding great. He also said that he bets that the movie will be great and super emotional.

A fan also praised the actors that are featuring the song and the movie. The movie stars Aadil Khan and Sadia. Someone also commented that the song is awesome and this kind of melody was needed.

The movie Shikara will be tracing the story of a couple who stayed in Kashmir. They relocated because of the unrest in the region. The story looks at the theme of love and how it remains unextinguished even after 30 years of exile. The movie is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vidhu has written the story and is also producing the movie. The music of Shikara is given by A. R. Rahman. The movie will be releasing on February 7, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Zee Music Company Instagram

