Shikara's Soulful Song Titled 'Mar Jaayein Hum' Is Out Now And You Cannot Miss It

The song Mar Jaayein Hum from the film Shikara is finally out and fans are swooning over the love-filled track. Not too long ago the makers of the film marked the 30-year anniversary of Exodus, the song came as a surprise. The song is beautifully voiced by Papon who is famous for singing Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Shradha Mishra.

The first title track from Shikara titled 'Mar Jaayein Hum' is out now!

Also Read | 'Shikara' Screening With 200 Jammu Refugees Garners Overwhelming Response

The song’s lyrics are penned down by Irshad Kamil under the banner of Zee Music Company and produced by Vinod Chopra Films. According to an entertainment portal the song was shot for three to four-night at a stretch and most of the video was captured in a single boat. The makers of the song found it difficult managing on the boat, however, the chemistry between the two actors Aadil Khan & Sadia made it seem bearable.

Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra States THIS Reason For Casting Real Kashmiri Pandits For 'Shikara'

The song is intense and has a melancholic feel to it, the entire composition manages to touch the heart of its listeners. The love song comes from a very intimate place and fans in the fans in the comment section have praised the makers for it. Shikara is one of the most awaited films to come out this year as it speaks of a very compelling issue.

Also Read | 'Shikara': Paresh Rawal Excited About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film On Kashmiri Pandits

The film contains several real scenes that took place and also have some real footages from the exodus. The film has gained a reputation for including actual Kashmiri Pandits and inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp. The trailer of the film received tremendous praise for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline.

Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra Talks About 'Shikara', Says 'It Is About Refugees In One's Own Country'

The film shows a powerful depiction of Kashmir in 1990, and fans have appreciated Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial skills. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.