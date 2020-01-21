The Debate
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Remark Upsets Netizens, #BoycottShikara Takes Over Twitter

Bollywood News

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film Shikara falls into trouble after his comment on an incident that happened thirty years back surfaced on the internet.

The trailer of the upcoming directorial venture of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara, bagged praises from the critics and the audience.  The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020. But ahead of its release, a remark by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has upset and triggered a few Twitterati. After a clip of his interview with a leading news channel surfaced on the internet, Twitter users seem to oppose the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What did Vidhu Vinod Chopra say that upset the Twitterati?

The controversy started when Chopra recalled the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that happened thirty years back in Jammu and Kashmir. Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that Shikara is an attempt to convey the message that Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits should move on. Talking more about it, the 67-year-old director said that it's like two friends, who had a little fallout and after 30 years they meet. He further added that Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits should apologise and forget what happened in the past. 

His remark of forgetting what happened and calling it 'a little fallout'  seems to have triggered a section of Twitter users. After the clip surfaced online, #Boycottshikara started trending on the micro-blogging site. Check out a few tweets, which express the disappointment of internet users.

Whereas, a few other users came out in the support of Chopra and urged the public to watch the film. While reasoning about the same, they highlighted that people should not oppose the concept of the film even before its release. The tweets supporting Chopra state that the opposition of Shikara is absurd.  

Interestingly, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra also belongs to a Kashmiri Pandit family. During a special screening of Shikara, Vidhu said that the only reason for crafting this movie was his mother. He further added that rather than spreading the hate for one community, he wants to narrate the story of Kashmiri Pandits.

 

