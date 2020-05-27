Amir Siddiqui Won't Use His Reactivated TikTok Account Until His Brother Faizal Can Too

The fight of TikTok vs YouTube has witnessed 'casualties' on both sides. CarryMinati's video was taken down and later TikTok-ers Amir Siddiqui and Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok accounts were suspended. It was reported that the ban on Amir Siddiqui happened two days got after he was seen violating multiple community guidelines of TikTok. But on Wednesday, Amir appears to have got his account back and has his 3.8 million followers remain as they were. But his brother Faisal's account has not been reactivated. Faisal's account was suspended after netizens took to Twitter and called to ban his TikTok account as he was seen glorifying violence against women. Faizal was seen throwing 'acid' on a girl as a part of his video. After Amir Siddiqui got his account back, he talked to a leading daily and expressed his thoughts on the same. Take a look at what he had to say here to know more.

Amir Siddiqui on his account being reactivated

While speaking to a leading daily, Amir Siddiqui confirmed that he has got his account back. He then added that he will not be using it till his brother Faizal's account is reactivated. He then added that they are ready to fight the matter legally in court. Amir Siddiqui also claimed that he and Faisal are not wrong. He claimed to have proof that will help him win the case as he trusts the judicial system. He then expressed that his management will be releasing a press release soon which will highlight in the matter. He claimed he 'does not know who is behind everything happening to them' and he also claimed that he and his brother are being targeted. He thinks that people are taking their old videos and cropping and editing them to send a wrong message to the public. He concluded by saying that there are many false allegations made against them.

Faizal's account was suspended as in his video he was seen allegedly glorifying an acid attack against a woman. After the video came out and netizens questioned it, the chairperson of the National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, filed a complaint against him for promoting violence against women. His account was then deactivated. He came out and expressed that his account got suspended on the day the complaint was filed. He then added that he is very upset with his account being deactivated. Furthermore, he said that he has nothing left to say about it.

