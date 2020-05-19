Hindustani Bhau Backs CarryMinati, Lashes Out At Amir Siddiqui For 'abusive' Rant

CarryMinati and Amir Siddiqui's cold war has been hitting the headlines every now and then. Ever since CarryMinati roasted Amir Siddiqui on his YouTube channel, the line of hatred has remained fresh between the two stars. As per reports, one of Amir Siddiqui's alleged audio notes has leaked, which in turn has been openly shared by former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau on his social media handle. Hindustani lost his cool, and lashed out at Amir Siddiqui, coming in support of not only CarryMinati but all the YouTubers who have been facing brunt due to the issue.

Hindustani Bhau rants after hearing Amir's alleged voice note

In the video shared by Hindustani Bhau, he let people hear Amir's voice note through his phone in segments. In the alleged note, Siddiqui can be heard talking about Ajey Nagar and his stardom. Amir stated that Ajey Nagar worked for six years to steal the limelight, but he himself won the attention in a span of a year only. The audio further has Siddiqui once again slamming Ajey Nagar.

(Snips from @hindustanibhau Instagram)

Hindustani Bhau fumed over Amir's words and threatened him to not take this further. Bhau also exclaimed that he is standing strong with CarryMinati and all the other YouTubers, as due to him, so many other people are facing the consequences. Moreover, in the latter part of the video, Hindustani Bhau also alerted Amir to make as many videos he wants to and added that he will not leave Ajey's side.

Also Read | CarryMinati Gets 'Most Liked Indian YouTube Video' Tag For His Recent Upload: Watch Video

Recently, Hindustani Bhau also made a big gesture by deleting his TikTok account. Hindustani Bhau appeared in an IGTV video and then publically deleted his TikTok account comprising of 1.5 million followers. He made a move in support of Ajey Nagar, whose video had been taken down by YouTube India on the grounds of cyberbullying and many such Youtubers who had made roast videos. The video was a roast of Amir Siddiqui who had targeted Youtubers and therefore unknowingly began the YouTube vs TikTok war.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau Comes Out In Support Of CarryMinati, Deletes His TikTok Account

Owing to this, CarryMinati recently uploaded a video on his YouTube and social media. Just like his previous clip, this too has broken the record of the fastest liked video by getting one million likes in just a single hour of its release. In the video, Ajay talks about why he feels the previous video was taken down. A number of viewers tweeted that he sounds like a bigot and is homophobic for calling Amir Siddiqui a “Beti” frequently.

CarryMinati tried to clear the air by giving an explanation about his deeds. He expressed that his words did not mean to harm anyone and were meant in a humorous way without any harsh intentions. He also mentioned, “stop making assumptions and eventually turning those into facts”.

Also Read | after CarryMinati, YouTube Reviews Elvish Yadav And Lakshay Chaudhary’s Videos

Also Read | CarryMinati Breaks Silence After Deletion Of 'TikTok Vs YouTube' Video Creates A Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.