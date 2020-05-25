Amir Siddiqui Opens Up About The Suspension Of His TikTok Account; Read Here To Know More

TikTok star Amir Siddiqui has been in the news ever since YouTuber Carryminati uploaded his YouTube vs TikTok video. Recently, Amir Siddiqui’s TikTok account was suspended. According to a media report, the reason for his suspension is said to be multiple community guidelines violations.

The report also stated that lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan has filed a complaint against Amir Siddiqui on behalf of his client Noor Siddiqui for posting derogatory, defamatory and malicious comments on Instagram. The TikTok star Amir Siddiqui recently opened up about his account suspension and the complaint.

Amir Siddiqui said that he is clueless about the reason why his account on TikTok was suspended. During his media interaction, he said that he does not intend to hurt anyone intentionally and he follows the community guidelines. He also talked about the video which is being termed as defamatory. Amir Siddiqui said that the video which is being circulated is a prank video and it was made almost a year ago.

He further added that the girl featuring in the video was informed about the prank and just a part of the actual video is being circulated. He said that he had just started making videos on TikTok back then and since then he is very careful about what he posts. Talking about his followers on TikTok, he said that he does not want to be a bad influence on anyone.

Talking about his videos, he said that every now and then an old video of him surfaces on the internet and people demand to have the account banned. A recent media report said that Amir Siddiqui’s TikTok ban is being looked into by his team. He also talked about the complaint filed by Ali Kaashif Khan and said that his management team has told him about it and they will fight the complaint legally in court. He also refuted the allegations in the complaint.

CarryMinati's YouTube vs TikTok

Amir Siddiqui found himself in the middle of a controversy when he posted a video comparing YouTube and TikTok. He was roasted by YouTuber CarryMinati in one of his videos. CarryMinati’s YouTube Vs TikTok video was deleted by YouTube for violating community guidelines. Amir Siddiqui enjoyed a massive fan base of around 3.8 million on TikTok. The account of his brother Faizal Siddiqui was also suspended by TikTok a few days ago. He was strongly criticised by netizens for glorifying acid attacks on women.

