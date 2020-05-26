CarryMinati's Fans React As Amir Siddiqui's TikTok Account Gets Suspended

There has been an ongoing feud between YouTube and TikTok ever since CarryMinati has roasted TikTokers. But recently, it turned 'serious', as CarryMinati’s roast video on Amir Siddiqui was deleted by YouTube. Now, there is a piece of news for fans of Siddiqui that they might not enjoy. Siddiqui’s TikTok account has been suspended. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Carry Minati fans react as Siddiqui's account gets suspended

Amir Siddiqui, who has over 3.8 million followers on TikTok faced the heat when CarryMinati made a roast video on him. Alongside the CarryMinati video being deleted, Siddiqui’s brother Faisal Siddiqui’s TikTok account was also suspended. The TikTok star is making headlines ever since he made a video against the YouTubers, as it led to a huge platform-vs-platform battle.

Now, as per reports, a casting director has filed a case against him. Casting director Noor Siddiqui has filed a complaint against Amir Siddiqui for sending him threatening messages. According to reports, Amir Siddiqui has denied all charges and accusations by Noor. Noor Siddiqui’s advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has reportedly confirmed that his TikTok account was deleted after legal action was taken against him by Noor. Khan added that Noor Siddiqui had personally complained about the misconduct to TikTok, amid the platform facing criticism day-after-day for the content it allows. The rating of TikTok has fallen from 4.8 to 1.2.

CarryMinati has not made an official statement on this. However soon after this, CarryMinati fans started celebrating the fact that Amir’s TikTok account was deleted. Here are CarryMinati fan reactions:

After seeing #AmirSiddiqui is mbbs doctor

Me and my friends: pic.twitter.com/8BHkXA5rAx — Shraddha️ Darji ⚕️ (@Shraddha7284) May 25, 2020

When u heard amir Siddiqui has done mbbs ,



Me to my medical colleague.. pic.twitter.com/MNp7BZYPYq — D'says (@DhruvSavaliyaDS) May 26, 2020

The most shocking news of this year?

.

.

Coronavirus is confirmed as Pandemic by WHO ❌

Kim Jong Un is still alive❌

Amir Siddiqui has done MBBS✔️ — Sankalp Singh (@_sankalpsingh_) May 23, 2020

Fans of CarryMinati seem quite happy with the fact Siddiqui’s TikTok got suspended and are also trolling him for his education background. A fan said that it’s not “200 wali mithai” it is “150 wali mithai, kyun ki overacting ka 50 katega.” Another fan said that, “Amir had a huge impact on the society. Imean lok at the TikTok rating. Godbless Amir.” Another fan said, Moscow mai MBBS aur bana TIKTOK rahe ho... carry bhai ne sahi bola tha.. #paisebarbad."

