Current Affairs 2020 For June 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year.
civil, finance and competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway and other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.
1. Which of the following books has been written by Vikram Seth?
2. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?
3. Who inaugurates Virtual India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2020?
4. Who is the writer of the book, "Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India" published by Westland Publications Pvt Ltd?
5. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?
6. The southernmost point of peninsular India, that is, Kanyakumari, is -----------.
7. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?
8. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after --------------.
9. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?
10. When is the World Population Day observed?
11. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?
12. The lead character in the film 'The Bandit Queen' has been played by ---------------.
13. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?
14. The Supreme Court asked the government to treat a writ petition, for setting up expert panels to improve India's performance in which index?
15. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?
16. The percentage of irrigated land in India is about -----------.
17. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?
18. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ------------.
19. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?
20. 20th August is celebrated as -----------.
21. The Ministry of Sports, Government of India has decided to establish how many district level Khelo India centres all over the nation to engage the former champions in sports training and to ensure a source of income for them in the sports?
22. Who is the author of the book 'Forbidden Verses'?
23. The Indian Space Research Organisation has initiated a 10,000 crore project- Gaganyaan to send humans to space by which year?
24. The Paithan (Jayakwadi) Hydro-electric project, completed with the help of Japan, is on the river --------------.
25. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ---------------.
26. The first death anniversary day of Sri Rajiv Gandhi was observed as the ----------------.
27. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?
28. Which Indian company has announced the launch of its generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir for emergency use in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients?
29. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services?
30. United Nations International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice is globally observed on which day?
Answer- A Suitable Boy
Answer- A Suitable Boy
Answer- ₹ 412.19 Crore
Answer- ₹ 412.19 Crore
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
Answer- Amish Tripathi
Answer- Amish Tripathi
Answer- IIT Bombay
Answer- IIT Bombay
Answer- North of the Equator
Answer- North of the Equator
Answer- Rajasthan
Answer- Rajasthan
Answer- Military affairs
Answer- Military affairs
Answer- USD 10 million
Answer- USD 10 million
Answer- July 11
Answer- July 11
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
Answer- Seema Biswas
Answer- Seema Biswas
Answer- Narendra Modi
Answer- Narendra Modi
Answer- Rule of Law Index
Answer- Rule of Law Index
Answer- China
Answer- China
Answer- 35
Answer- 35
Answer- Myanmar
Answer- Myanmar
Answer- Jhelum and Chenab
Answer- Jhelum and Chenab
Answer- ₹ 50,000 crores
Answer- ₹ 50,000 crores
Answer- Sadbhavana Divas
Answer- Sadbhavana Divas
Answer- 1000
Answer- 1000
Answer- Abu Nuwas
Answer- Abu Nuwas
Answer- 2022
Answer- 2022
Answer- Godavari
Answer- Godavari
Answer- 1757
Answer- 1757
Answer- Anti-Terrorism Day
Answer- Anti-Terrorism Day
Answer- Guide
Answer- Guide
Answer- Cipla Ltd
Answer- Cipla Ltd
Answer- T Rabi Sankar
Answer- T Rabi Sankar
Answer- 21 June
Answer- 21 June
