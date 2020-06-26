Current Affairs 2020 For June 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance and competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway and other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 26, 2020

1. Which of the following books has been written by Vikram Seth?

My God Died Young

Islamic Bomb

Look Back in Anger

A Suitable Boy

2. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?

₹ 412.19 Crore

₹ 612.19 Crore

₹ 312.19 Crore

₹ 212.19 Crore

3. Who inaugurates Virtual India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2020?

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Raj Nath Singh

Prakash Javadekar

Amit Shah

4. Who is the writer of the book, "Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India" published by Westland Publications Pvt Ltd?

Mansukh Jha

Raj Kumar

Amish Tripathi

Hardeep Kumar

5. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Bombay

IIT Indore

IIT Guwahati

6. The southernmost point of peninsular India, that is, Kanyakumari, is -----------.

North of Tropic of Cancer

South of the Equator

South of the Capricorn

North of the Equator

7. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Kerala

8. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after --------------.

Military affairs

The state treasury

The royal household

The land revenue system

9. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?

USD 20 million

USD 10 million

USD 5 million

USD 15 million

10. When is the World Population Day observed?

May 31

October 4

December 10

July 11

11. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Prakash Javadekar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

12. The lead character in the film 'The Bandit Queen' has been played by ---------------.

Rupa Ganguly

Seema Biswas

Pratiba Sinha

Shabama Azmi

13. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?

Akhilesh Yadav

Narendra Modi

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Yogi Adityanath

14. The Supreme Court asked the government to treat a writ petition, for setting up expert panels to improve India's performance in which index?

Food safety index

Nature Index

Rule of Law Index

World Competitive Index

15. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

China

Russia

US

Nepal

16. The percentage of irrigated land in India is about -----------.

45

65

35

25

17. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?

Myanmar

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

18. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ------------.

Sutlej and Beas

Jhelum and Chenab

Ravi and Chenab

Ganga and Yamuna

19. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?

₹ 30,000 crores

₹ 50,000 crores

₹ 40,000 crores

₹ 60,000 crores

20. 20th August is celebrated as -----------.

Earth Day

Sadbhavana Divas

No Tobacco Day

None of these

21. The Ministry of Sports, Government of India has decided to establish how many district level Khelo India centres all over the nation to engage the former champions in sports training and to ensure a source of income for them in the sports?

1500

750

1000

2000

22. Who is the author of the book 'Forbidden Verses'?

Salman RushDie

Abu Nuwas

Ms. Taslima Nasrin

H. Lawrence

23. The Indian Space Research Organisation has initiated a 10,000 crore project- Gaganyaan to send humans to space by which year?

2025

2030

2024

2022

24. The Paithan (Jayakwadi) Hydro-electric project, completed with the help of Japan, is on the river --------------.

Ganga

Cauvery

Narmada

Godavari

25. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ---------------.

1757

1782

1748

1764

26. The first death anniversary day of Sri Rajiv Gandhi was observed as the ----------------.

National Integration Day

Peace and Love Day

Secularism Day

Anti-Terrorism Day

27. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?

Gaban

Godan

Guide

Manasarovar

28. Which Indian company has announced the launch of its generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir for emergency use in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients?

Cipla Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical

Wockhardt Limited

Lupin Limited

29. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services?

Preeti Sudan

T Rabi Sankar

Atanu Chakraborty

Andhra Pradesh

30. United Nations International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice is globally observed on which day?

20 June

19 June

24 June

21 June

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which of the following books has been written by Vikram Seth?

Answer- A Suitable Boy

2. The Union government has allocated how much fund for the effective implementation of JJM in Telangana for FY 2020-21?

Answer- ₹ 412.19 Crore

3. Who inaugurates Virtual India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2020?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

4. Who is the writer of the book, "Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India" published by Westland Publications Pvt Ltd?

Answer- Amish Tripathi

5. Which institute has created a chip named 'Dhruva' that can be mounted in smartphones and navigation devices to find places and routes within the country?

Answer- IIT Bombay

6. The southernmost point of peninsular India, that is, Kanyakumari, is -----------.

Answer- North of the Equator

7. Which state government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojana to fulfil the resolution of 'No one Sleeps Hungry'?

Answer- Rajasthan

8. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after --------------.

Answer- Military affairs

9. India has pledged to provide additional funding of how much Rs to UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for next two years for Palestine Refugees?

Answer- USD 10 million

10. When is the World Population Day observed?

Answer- July 11

11. Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare under Make in India initiative indigenously develop a vehicle-mounted ULV sprayer for locust control. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

12. The lead character in the film 'The Bandit Queen' has been played by ---------------.

Answer- Seema Biswas

13. Who will launch the employment programme for residents of Uttar Pradesh on June 26?

Answer- Narendra Modi

14. The Supreme Court asked the government to treat a writ petition, for setting up expert panels to improve India's performance in which index?

Answer- Rule of Law Index

15. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

Answer- China

16. The percentage of irrigated land in India is about -----------.

Answer- 35

17. United Nations Human Rights Council has asked which country to ensure a safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims in the country?

Answer- Myanmar

18. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ------------.

Answer- Jhelum and Chenab

19. The Reserve Bank of India extended a special liquidity window for how much Rs to Yes Bank for three months, to help private lenders cover for the shortfall in deposits?

Answer- ₹ 50,000 crores

20. 20th August is celebrated as -----------.

Answer- Sadbhavana Divas

21. The Ministry of Sports, Government of India has decided to establish how many district level Khelo India centres all over the nation to engage the former champions in sports training and to ensure a source of income for them in the sports?

Answer- 1000

22. Who is the author of the book 'Forbidden Verses'?

Answer- Abu Nuwas

23. The Indian Space Research Organisation has initiated a 10,000 crore project- Gaganyaan to send humans to space by which year?

Answer- 2022

24. The Paithan (Jayakwadi) Hydro-electric project, completed with the help of Japan, is on the river --------------.

Answer- Godavari

25. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ---------------.

Answer- 1757

26. The first death anniversary day of Sri Rajiv Gandhi was observed as the ----------------.

Answer- Anti-Terrorism Day

27. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?

Answer- Guide

28. Which Indian company has announced the launch of its generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir for emergency use in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Cipla Ltd

29. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services?

Answer- T Rabi Sankar

30. United Nations International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice is globally observed on which day?

Answer- 21 June

