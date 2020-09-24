All 10 Movie Props Location Guide For GTA Online Solomon Event

GTA Online has become one of the biggest online games in the industry. They have perfected the formula of keeping the players immersed in the game and getting them back to play again. This is done by providing new and engaging updates that are jam-packed with content. Rockstar provides new content for GTA online every week. This week, Rockstar has the players running around the map finding movie props for Solomon. The players are trying to find all 10 movie props, but this can be quite tricky.

Where are the 10 movie props in GTA Online?

Solomon’s Richard Majestic Movie Studio has been robbed and wiped out. The thieves have dropped these props all over the map and the players have been tasked to find these props. These props aren’t easy to find as Rockstar has hidden them quite cunningly making it a difficult task.

Completing this difficult task is equally rewarding. The players not only receive a cash reward of $250,000 for completing the task but also get a brand new Space Interloper Special Outfit for them to equip. The location for all 10 movie props of Solomon is as follows:

Solomon Movie Props GTA online:

Meltdown Film Reel: This prop can be found right outside of Solomon’s office next to, a trash bin. WIFA Award: This prop can be located in Vanilla Unicorn. Players need to head to the back office and find it on a desk. Players will have to request a private dance to get to the back office. Headdress: The prop can be found in the Diamond Casino. It is located in the fast east bathroom Alien Head: The movie prop can be found on the Beam Me Up mural Mummy Head: Located on the porch of the old house Clapper Board: Players can find this prop in Fort Zancudo. It is placed on a desk in the ground floor office of the control tower Monster head: This movie prop can be found on the rocks at the west side of the Altruist Camp

Solomon Movie Props Vehicles GTA Online

Other than the movie props, the players also need to find 3 movie prop vehicles. These vehicles have been scattered throughout the city and the players have to find one of each. The player just needs to collect one of each vehicle. The location for the GTA online Solomon Movie Prop Vehicles are:

Rumpo Van 1: Can be found at Simmet Alley in Textile City

Rumpo Van 2: Can be found outside Lester’s Factory, Darnell Bros.

Rumpo Van 3: This one can be found driving over San Andreas Avenue Bridge towards the west

Pony Van 1: This one is parked in Kortz Center parking lot

Pony Van 2: This vehicle is parked on the east side of Epsilon Center

Pony Van 3: Can be found driving on Tongva Drive towards the north

Rebel Pickup 1: Can be found parked behind the Henhouse in an alley

Rebel Pickup 2: Can be found parked in the parking lot of Willie’s Supermarket

Rebel Pickup 3: This vehicle can be located driving on the Great Ocean Highway towards the east

Promo image source: Stately Stag398 Twitter handle