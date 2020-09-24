Hallmark's Christmas Movies Schedule For 2020; Jingle Bell Pride And Other Films

Hallmark is an American channel whose programs are targeted to families. Hallmark Channel is known for scheduling seasoned programmes for different holidays like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas. They have new movies related to every season each year. Hallmark has revealed their Christmas movie schedule for 2020.
Hallmark's Christmas movies
Hallmark Channel has finally revealed their Christmas schedule for 2020 and their official website. The Hallmark Channel is known for its assortment season movies and they're coming up with 40 new ones airing this holiday season. They will start airing these movies from October 24. 23 Christmas movies will be screened on Hallmark Channel while the other 17 will be aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Along with the schedule of 40 movies, they also revealed who will be starring in those films. Hallmark's regular actors like Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Greyston Holt, and Tamera Mowry-Housley will also be starring in these movies in diverse roles. Take a look at the 40 Hallmark's Christmas movies.
Films that will be aired on Hallmark Channel
- Jingle Bell Pride ( Saturday, Oct. 24)
Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
- Chateau Christmas (Sunday, Oct. 25)
Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane
- Christmas With the Darlings (Saturday, Oct. 31)
Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks
- One Royal Holiday (Sunday, Nov. 1)
Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan
- Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter
- On the 12th Date of Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 8)
Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes
- Christmas in Vienna ( Saturday, Nov. 14)
Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott
- A Timeless Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 15)
Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill
- A Nashville Christmas Carol (Saturday, Nov. 21)
Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
- The Christmas House (Sunday, Nov. 22)
Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence and Brad Harder
- A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Tuesday, Nov. 24)
Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor
- A Bright and Merry Christmas ( Wednesday, Nov. 25)
Starring: Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas
- Five Star Christmas (Thursday, Nov. 26)
Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster
- Christmas by Starlight (Friday, Nov. 27)
Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell
- Christmas Waltz (Saturday, Nov. 28)
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp and JT Church
- If I Only Had Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 29)
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie
- Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (Saturday, Dec. 5)
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayenne and Barbara Niven
- Christmas She Wrote (Sunday, Dec. 6)
Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal
- Cross Country Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 12)
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt
- Christmas Carnival (Sunday, Dec. 13)
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier
- Christmas Carousel (Saturday, Dec. 19)
Starring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe
- Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (Sunday, Dec. 20)
Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner
Films that will be aired on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries:
- Christmas Tree Lane (Saturday, Oct. 24)
Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price
- Deliver by Christmas (Sunday, Oct. 25)
Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey
- Cranberry Christmas (Saturday, Oct. 31)
Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
- Holly & Ivy (Sunday, Nov. 1)
Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols
- The Christmas Ring (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay
- The Christmas Bow (Sunday, Nov. 8)
Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
- Meet Me at Christmas (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin
- The Christmas Doctor (Sunday, Nov. 15)
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes
- A Little Christmas Charm (Saturday, Nov. 21)
Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny
- The Angel Tree (Sunday, Nov. 22)
Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant
- USS Christmas (Saturday, Nov. 28)
Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven
- Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 5)
Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar
- A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances (Sunday, Dec. 6)
Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page
- A Glenbrooke Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 12)
Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
- Christmas Homecoming (Sunday, Dec. 13)
Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
- Swept Up by Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 19)
- Project Christmas Wish (Sunday, Dec. 20)
Hallmark movies have been known to be family-friendly. They range from season-themed to inspirational and even western films. Some of the best Christmas movies to binge from Hallmark originals are Crown for Christmas, Christmas Under Wraps, Let It Snow, and Christmas at Pemberley Manor.
