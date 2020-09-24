Hallmark's Christmas Movies Schedule For 2020; Jingle Bell Pride And Other Films

Hallmark is an American channel whose programs are targeted to families. Hallmark Channel is known for scheduling seasoned programmes for different holidays like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas. They have new movies related to every season each year. Hallmark has revealed their Christmas movie schedule for 2020.

Hallmark's Christmas movies

Hallmark Channel has finally revealed their Christmas schedule for 2020 and their official website. The Hallmark Channel is known for its assortment season movies and they're coming up with 40 new ones airing this holiday season. They will start airing these movies from October 24. 23 Christmas movies will be screened on Hallmark Channel while the other 17 will be aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Your favorite holiday tradition returns with 23 ALL new original premieres in this year's #CountdownToChristmas! Check out the below for more details on the full lineup! https://t.co/Sranucz1bg pic.twitter.com/WrLmp5H6OD — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 23, 2020

Along with the schedule of 40 movies, they also revealed who will be starring in those films. Hallmark's regular actors like Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Greyston Holt, and Tamera Mowry-Housley will also be starring in these movies in diverse roles. Take a look at the 40 Hallmark's Christmas movies.

Films that will be aired on Hallmark Channel

Jingle Bell Pride ( Saturday, Oct. 24)

Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan

Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence and Brad Harder

Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

A Bright and Merry Christmas ( Wednesday, Nov. 25)

Starring: Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp and JT Church

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayenne and Barbara Niven

Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Starring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner

Films that will be aired on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries:

Christmas Tree Lane (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price

Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund Swept Up by Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 19)

Project Christmas Wish (Sunday, Dec. 20)

Hallmark movies have been known to be family-friendly. They range from season-themed to inspirational and even western films. Some of the best Christmas movies to binge from Hallmark originals are Crown for Christmas, Christmas Under Wraps, Let It Snow, and Christmas at Pemberley Manor.

