Amit Sadh & Team Commence The Shoot For New Web Series 'Zidd'

Actor Amit Sadh took to Instagram to share a snap from his new web-series, Zidd. The picture was a BTS from the shoots of the new show. Amit also added a long caption about how thankful he was to continue the shoot of the show under the current circumstances. Take a look at Amit Sadh's Instagram post and see how fans have reacted to the same:

Zidd team starts its shoot

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see Amit peeking through the clapperboard of the show Zidd. Fans could read a few things mentioned on the clapperboard like - 'Boney Kapoor & Zee5 present' & 'Zidd'. Fans could also understand by the post that the show would be available on Zee5 premium.

Amit Sadh penned down a long caption with his post. He started off the caption by mentioning that he was grateful that the team could finally begin shooting and also added that all the necessary precautions were being taken on set. He also thanked his team for 'keeping everyone engaged' in his absence. His caption further read - ' I hope you guys are doing well and safe. I was off social media all these days coz I was prepping for a particular scene in #Zidd. Want to give my best to it so that I can make you all proud. I'm continuing my #Zidd and I hope your #ZiddContinues too! Thank you for all your love! #ZiddOnZEE5 Day 1 #ComingSoon' (sic).

Many fans and admirers commented on and liked Amit Sadh's post. Most fans mentioned that they were excited to see the new show. Take a look at the comments fans left on Amit's post:

Pic Credit: Amit Sadh's Instagram

Zidd will mark producer Boney Kapoor's first digital project on an OTT platform. The series will be a story about a couple of people who never give up and overcome all their hardships in life. Actors like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh will be seen in the upcoming show. Fans will see many army-related and fight sequences in the show. Take a look at the poster of Zidd:

Promo Pic Credit: Amit Sadh's Instagram

