Amit Sadh Sweats It Out To Prepare For His Role In 'Zidd', Says 'Keep Moving'

It seems that actor Amit Sadh has pulled up his socks to prepare for his character in the upcoming web show titled Zidd. The Kai Po Che actor is sweating it really hard in the gym and outdoors to get into the shoes of his character really well. Recently, Amit shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen doing pushups on a cliff with sheer determination and diligence.

In the picture, Amit who is motivated towards getting into shape for his upcoming web show can be seen posing while doing his pushups on a cliff with a picturesque background with a river flowing down from the cliff. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that despite all obstacles, he has decided to keep on moving without stopping.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail Amit for his mind-blowing acting and his hard work put behind every character he portrays. One of the users hailed the actor and called him the best actor one has ever seen. Another user called him “super-strong.” A third user commented and wrote, “Mr. Perfect.” A fourth user wrote, “All-time favourite.”



This is not the first time that the actor has documented his hard work on Instagram. Earlier, the actor shared a series of videos on the picture and video sharing application where he can be seen hitting the gym and working really hard to get into that perfect shape for the upcoming drama series. I the first video, he can be seen cycling hard in the gym while in the following ones he can be seen running on the treadmill. While captioning the post, he wrote, “You wake up with sweat....you sleep with sweat.”

As per reports, the story of Zidd revolves around a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments. The series includes action sequences and Army missions. The show also marks the digital debut of film producer Boney Kapoor. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Amit Sadh while speaking about the forthcoming web show said that the series is a tribute to the special forces and great soldiers. He further mentioned that he would like to dedicate this to the country, citizens, and each and every soldier working hard on the borders.

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

