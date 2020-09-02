Amit Sadh Announces Break From Social Media; Reaches Patiala To Commence Shoot Of 'Zidd'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to his Instagram handle and shared a note for his fans on September 2. In a note-post, Amit informed his fans that for the coming days/weeks he will be "less active on social media" as the shoot of his upcoming series will start soon. The actor also shared that he has reached Patiala for the shooting schedule of Zidd.

Amit Sadh takes an off from social media:

The note-post of Amit Sadh read,

"BECAUSE I LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH, I THINK ITS VERY IMPIRTANT FOR ME TO TeLL YOU THAT I WILL BE LESS ACTIVE ON SOICLA MEDIA FOR COUPLE OF DAYS/ WEEKS. AS YOU KNOW I AM PREPPING FOR ZIDD AND I HAVE REACHED PATIALA AND VERY SOON WE WILL START THE SHOOT! THE BOND THAT I SHARE WITH ALL OF YOU MEANS THE WORLD TO ME. AT THIS POINT MY WORK AND ROLE NEEDS ALL MY ATTENTION AND I HOPE YPU GIVE YOUR LIFE, YPUR WORK 100 PERCENT ATTENTION AND I WILL COME BACK WHEB=NEVER I CAN WITH SOME NEWS TO SHARE ABOUT MY LIFE OR WORK. TILL THEN SENDING LOVE AND GOOD WISHES FOR WHATEVER YOU ARE DOING IN LIFE. KEEP MOVING FORWARD. / #ZIDDHAI".

READ | Amit Sadh Shares Pictures With Child Artists From 'Breathe,' Calls Them 'real Heroes'

Within a few hours, the note-post of the Kai Po Che actor received more than 10k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his 1.2M Instagram followers showered love in the comments section with wishes. "You be focused dear, you deserve all the growth and good luck!!!!", wrote a fan while another Instagram user asserted, "Now this is called as dedication". On the other side, a section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart emoticons.

READ | Amit Sadh Believes His 'supremely Talented' Co-star Plabita Makes 'acting Look Effortless'

A peek into Amit Sadh's Instagram

The media feed of the 37-year-old actor is filled with numerous videos and photos, in which he was seen preparing for his character in Zidd. Sadh announced his project earlier in August as he shared a photo of a pair of military boots. While announcing the project, he mentioned that the upcoming project is "very very very special" for him.

READ | Amit Sadh Lashes Out On 'haters' On Social Media, Says 'God Bless You Haters'

READ | Amit Sadh Reminisces His Trip To Ladakh, Says 'mountains Are Calling'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.