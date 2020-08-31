Amit Sadh shares pictures with child artists from 'Breathe,' calls them 'real heroes'

Actor Amit Sadh recently shared a series of pictures with his little co-actor from his previous web show Breathe: Into the Shadows opposite Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture on Instagram, the actor can be seen striking a pose with the two little children, Ivana Kaur who played the role of Siya Sabharwal along with Dwij Vala who played Abhishek Bachchan's younger version as Avinash in Breathe second chapter. While captioning the post, the Kai Po Che actor called the two kids as the “real heroes” of the web show.

Amit Sadh shares pictures with Breathe child artist

Amit shared the pictures on Instagram wherein he can be seen hugging and smiling posing with the two from the sets of the show. Further in the caption, the actor also explained the protection of children from everything evil. He wrote that the kids in today’s time should always be protected. He concluded and wrote that people need to be careful about the environment around them.

The post received thunderous love and comments from Amit’s fans regarding his acting skills in the series and other iconic roles. One of the users wrote that Amit Sadh is simply the best actor. Another user wrote that the acting done by the kids was just marvelous. A third user chimed in and wrote that the entire cast of Breathe was completely awesome. A fourth user complimented the actor and wrote that he looks the best when he smiles.

Read: Amit Sadh Sweats It Out To Prepare For His Role In 'Zidd', Says 'Keep Moving'

Read: Amit Sadh Reminisces His Trip To Ladakh, Says 'mountains Are Calling'

Amit Sadh who is sweating it hard in the gym these days for his next project tilted Zidd, had shared another bunch of stills from his thriller series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the pictures, he can be seen with Plabita Bortharkur, who plays Meghna on the much-loved show. Actor Amit Sadh has also put up an appreciation note for Plabita while speaking highly of her acting skills. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from fans as they loved the chemistry shared by the two actors on Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the pictures posted, Plabita Bortharkur is spotted in a wheelchair as her character, Meghna, meets an accident on the show and loses her ability to walk. The first and the last pictures are from Kabir and Meghna’s sweet meet-up at the fair where they grew a strong bond and decided to become friends. The second picture is from the part in Breathe: Into the Shadows where Meghna had media waiting for her outside her house and hence needed help in getting past them.

Read: Amit Sadh Lashes Out On 'haters' On Social Media, Says 'God Bless You Haters'

Read: Amit Sadh Believes His 'supremely Talented' Co-star Plabita Makes 'acting Look Effortless'

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.