Amit Sadh Undergoes Rigorous Training For 'Zidd'; Watch Video

Actor Amit Sadh is sweating it hard these days in the gym while preparing himself for the role in his upcoming web show Zidd. The actor who recently announced his break from social media in order to concentrate on his training can be seen practicing in a recent video. The video was shared by his team on Instagram where the Avrodh: The Seigh Within actor can be seen trying to climb a wall.

Amit Sadh's rigorous training sessions

In the video, the actor who is trying really hard these days to get in that perfect shape and form by working on his body with that rigorous workout. In the video, the actor is seen doing pushups while hanging on the wall and he slowly tries to climb it by flaunting his strength. Captioning the video, his team wrote that “You take me to the top I'm ready for whatever it takes.”

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to thank the team of the actor for sharing the updates with the fans. One of the users thanked the team and wrote that all his fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the screen. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that the videos are proof that the actor is working really hard for his upcoming web show. A third fan of the actor commented, “Beat mode on” while another user gave him the strength to keep the dedication going.

Sometime back on September 2, the actor shared a note for his fans and informed them that for the coming days/weeks he will be "less active on social media" as the shoot of his upcoming series will start soon. The actor also shared that he has reached Patiala for the shooting schedule of Zidd. The note-post of Amit Sadh read,

"Because I love you guys so much, I think it's very important for me to tell you that I will be less active on social media for a couple of days/ weeks. as you know I am prepping for zidd and I have reached Patiala and very soon we will start the shoot! the bond that I share with all of you means the world to me. at this point, my work and role need all my attention and I hope you give your life, your work 100 percent attention, and I will come back whenever I can with some news to share about my life or work. till then sending love and good wishes for whatever you are doing in life. keep moving forward. / #ziddhai".

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

