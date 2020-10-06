Amit Sadh Asks 'who Am I?', Fan Replies 'world's Greatest CBI Officer'

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a full snap of himself from the sets of Breathe. He asked his fans who is he. Many fans commented that he is Kabir Sawant and showed love for his role as a CBI officer in the series. Take a look at his post and read the comments his post garnered.

Amit Sadh asks 'who am I?'

Amit Sadh took to his social media and as a 'fun question' asked his fans to say who is he. His fans soon came up with an array of answers, with some suggesting their love for Sadh's role as Kabir Sawant. In the image shared, the actor is seen wearing brown pants and a matching shirt. Giving his serious look for the post, the actor captioned it with, "Who am I ?". Take a look at the post below:

Many fans and admirers of Amit Sadh commented and liked the post. Actor Amrita Puri wrote, "I hope this is a rhetorical question. Or are you asking the universe of Instagram?" One fan mentioned, "The who breathes every character, goes closest to the characters so that we can get closer to them, understand them, their joy, their pain, their fear and strength. That’s you @theamitsadh. Undoubtedly the way you communicate with the character, there’s no second option other than just falling in love with your portrayal!!" Many other fans simply commented Kabir Sawant which shows their love for Amit Sadh. Take a look:

About Breathe series

Amit Sadh left everyone impressed with his performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe series. The series is Amazon Prime Video’s second Indian original series. It features R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The sequel of the series Breathe: Into the Shadows featuring Abhishek Bachchan was recently released on July 10, 2020.

On the work front

On the work front, Amit Sadh was last seen in Shakuntala Devi. The movie stars Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Besides this, he was also seen in Yaara which stars Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal, and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Shakuntala Devi and Yaara released on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE 5, respectively.

(Image Credits: Amit Sadh Instagram)

