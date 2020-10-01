Amit Sadh Shares Pic With Sushant Singh, Says Intense Scenes Still Left Between Us

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a new poster of his upcoming ZEE5 series, Zidd. Through the picture, he has also put forth the immense love and respect he has for his co-star Sushant Singh. In the poster, their characters can be seen having an intense conversation in the middle of an open field. The picture has also been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they would love to see the two artists in the same frame.

Amit Sadh’s appreciation post

Actor Amit Sadh recently put up an appreciation post for co-star Sushant Singh along with a new poster from their upcoming series, Zidd. In the poster, Amit Sadh can be seen standing in the attention position while actor Sushant Singh offers him a red army cap. Both actors have intense expressions across their faces while they maintain steady eye contact. The new poster has also been leaving the fans hungry for more.

In the caption for the post, actor Amit Sadh has spoken highly of Sushant Singh and his acting skills. He has addressed him as ‘bhai’ and has mentioned that he has always loved working with such a talented actor. Amit Sadh has written that he has always looked up to Sushant Singh and his work and hence, finally getting an opportunity to work with the artist means a lot to him. He has also added that they are yet to shoot a few intense scenes and he has been waiting to share screen space with Sushant again.

In the latter half of the caption, Amit Sadh has mentioned that the series is coming soon and has also tagged the team associated with it. He has also added the tagline, “Jab Jeet Ki Zidd Ho, Har Sapna Sach Ho”. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Amit Sadh’s fans have expressed how excited they are for the project. A few people have also dropped a bunch of emoticons to convey their thoughts while others are enquiring about the trailer release. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput Justice Movement Gathering Momentum In USA

Also read Ishkaran's #Revolution4SSR For Sushant Singh Rajput Gathers Momentum; Shweta, Ankita Join

Zidd is an upcoming drama series on ZEE5, which has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst fans. The series is being directed by Vishal Manglorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. It will also star actor Amrita Puri in a key role.

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Updates On CBI Probe

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput's Aides Ganesh & Ankit Slam CBI's Delay, Demand Updates On 'murder'

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.