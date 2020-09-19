Amit Sadh treats fans with gripping stills from his upcoming web show 'Zidd'

Actor Amit Sadh who recently started shooting for his upcoming patriotic web show Zidd treated fans with a few still from the highly-anticipated show. The actor shared the stills on Instagram which just increased the excitement quotient among the fans to watch the show. While captioning the stills, the actor wrote that he wanted his fans to know more about the show.

Amit Sadh shares stills from 'Zidd'

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen jaunting down something while he dons the army suit. In the second picture, the actor can be seen in a conversation with actor Susant Singh while in the third, Amit can be seen carrying on of his fellow companions on his back which seems to be during one of the army training sessions.

Earlier, the actor who is riding on a successful spree with back to back hit web shows recently thanked his fans for pouring in their love for his work. The actor shared his sketched look from his last show Avrodh: The Siege Within on Instagram and wrote that he is humbled to see the love that people have been showering on the web show. Further, the actor who is shooting for his upcoming web show Zidd wrote that because of the schedule he is not prompt with his replies to his fans, but he said that he will always come back to his fans with all his heart.

At last, he concluded the post and wrote that people should continue to be ferocious with their dreams and keep loving more. Amit Sadh who took a break from social media because he wanted to concentrate on his web show completely and put his 100 per cent to the preparation. In the note, the actor informed his fans that for the coming days/weeks he will be "less active on social media" as the shoot of his upcoming series will start soon. The actor also shared that he had reached Patiala for the shooting schedule of Zidd. Zidd will mark producer Boney Kapoor's first digital project on an OTT platform. The series will be a story about a couple of people who never give up and overcome all their hardships in life. Actors like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh will be seen in the upcoming show.

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

