Amit Sadh pens appreciation post for fans for pouring love, says 'I feel humbled'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh who is riding on a successful spree with back to back hit web shows recently thanked his fans for pouring in their love for his work. The actor shared his sketched look from his last show Avrodh: The Siege Within on Instagram and wrote that he is humbled to see the love that people have been showering on the web show.

Amit Sadh pens post for fans

Further, the actor who is shooting for his upcoming web show Zidd wrote that because of the schedule he is not prompt with his replies to his fans, but he said that he will always come back to his fans with all his heart. At last, he concluded the post and wrote that people should continue to be ferocious with their dreams and keep loving more.

Earlier, Amit Sadh shared an appreciation post for his makeup artist Ramesh Sharma on Instagram. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the web show where the two can be seen walking arms in arms while indulged in a conversation. While captioning the post, the actor thanked Ramesh for being the support of the actor starting from his debut film Kai Po Che and now Zidd. The actor further wrote that life is all about friendships and bonds. He further wrote that from the first day of Kai Po Che to the 9th day of Zidd, he has been his biggest support and means the world to him. At last, Amit thanked Ramesh for tolerating him and being him when he is around the actor.

Amit Sadh who took a break from social media because he wanted to concentrate on his web show completely and put his 100 per cent to the preparation. In the note, the actor informed his fans that for the coming days/weeks he will be "less active on social media" as the shoot of his upcoming series will start soon. The actor also shared that he had reached Patiala for the shooting schedule of Zidd. Zidd will mark producer Boney Kapoor's first digital project on an OTT platform. The series will be a story about a couple of people who never give up and overcome all their hardships in life. Actors like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh will be seen in the upcoming show.

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

