Amit Sadh Shares BTS Pic From 'Zidd', Introduces 'the Army Behind The Army' Amrita Puri

Ever since actor Amit Sadh has announced the commencement of the shooting for his upcoming web show Zidd, he has been sharing several pictures from the sets of the show. Recently, the Avrodh: The Siege Within shared a picture on Instagram from the sets while introducing actress Amrita Puri and called her “the army behind the army” in the caption.

Amit Sadh introduces Amrita Puri from Zidd

In the picture, Amrita seems to be portraying the role of a teacher as she can be seen sitting in a classroom with a backboard behind and books on the table. Apart from this, in the picture, she can be seen reading letters while sitting in a classroom. While captioning the post, Amit wrote that this picture is behind the scenes while they shoot for the web show. Apart from this, the actor had earlier shared a few other stills from the show while giving a glimpse of the other star cast. The actor shared the stills on Instagram which just increased the excitement quotient among the fans to watch the show. While captioning the stills, the actor wrote that he wanted his fans to know more about the show.

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen jaunting down something while he dons the army suit. In the second picture, the actor can be seen in a conversation with actor Susant Singh while in the third, Amit can be seen carrying on of his fellow companions on his back which seems to be during one of the army training sessions.

Amit Sadh sometime back took a break from social media because he wanted to concentrate on his web show completely and put his 100 per cent to the preparation. In the note, the actor informed his fans that for the coming days/weeks he will be "less active on social media" as the shoot of his upcoming series will start soon. The actor also shared that he had reached Patiala for the shooting schedule of Zidd. Zidd will mark producer Boney Kapoor's first digital project on an OTT platform. The series will be a story about a couple of people who never give up and overcome all their hardships in life. Actors like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh will be seen in the upcoming show.

