Amit Sadh Shares Motion Poster Of Upcoming Series 'Zidd', Leaves Fans Excited

Actor Amit Sadh who worked really hard for his next web show Zidd recently released the motion poster of the series on Instagram. The original series is directed by ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The gripping motion poster showcases the name of the series hitting the screen in bold which somehow depicts victory.

Amit Sadh shares motion poster of Zidd

The Kai Po Che actor captioned the poster and wrote that this time it's going to b the victory of stubbornness. The actor also hinted that something excited related to the series is about to release soon for the fans. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to express their excitement over the good news. One of the users wrote, “How soon?.” Another user who was happy to see the actor returning with another gripping drama and wrote, “AS is gonna be backkkkkk ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ so happy. Can't wait for it to release.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Sending your wayyy all the best wishes.” Another user also commented on similar sentiments and wrote, “Waiting eagerly for this one.”

Zidd is the story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments. The series includes action sequences and Army missions. Amit who is playing the lead character in the play spoke to Hindustan Times earlier about the series and said that he does not have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect the country as his heart only beats for the country. Talking about the series, he said that Zidd is a tribute to all the Special Forces and great soldiers. He also spoke about dedicating it to the country, citizens, and each and every soldier as well.

Over his time on the shooting sets for the upcoming series, the actor kept his fans on toes by sharing several BTS pictures from the sets of the series with his star cast. He recently penned an appreciation post for co-star Sushant Singh along with a new poster from their upcoming series, Zidd. In the poster, Amit Sadh can be seen standing in the attention position while actor Sushant Singh offers him a red army cap. Both actors have intense expressions across their faces while they maintain steady eye contact. The new poster has also been leaving the fans hungry for more.

