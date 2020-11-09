Amit Sadh Hits The Gym Again In Goa; Says 'never Skip Training On A Monday'

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share a casual car selfie before he hit the gym on Monday morning. The actor was highly motivated for the lengthy fitness schedule that lies ahead of him. He also indicated through the caption that he is pushing himself to do better with every passing day, setting a new bar for himself. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments while also thanking him for keeping them inspired.

Amit Sadh’s dedication for gym

Amit Sadh shared an update about what he has been up to, lately. In the selfie picture posted, the actor is seen gearing up to hit the gym at Hilton Resort in Goa. He is seen dressed in a black and white windcheater with a simple tank top beneath it. He has styled the look with a pair of black track pants and has also added a maroon cap in accessories. Amit Sadh is also spotted in a pair of blue shades that stand out in the picture.

Amit Sadh has a slight frown across his face, indicating that he is highly motivated. He is also spotted with pursed lips while he stares into the camera for an added effect. His black facemask has been pulled down for the picture.

In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has shared an uplifting message for himself and his fans. He has written that this is his ‘I will ace it at the gym’ kind of look. He has further added that training must not be skipped especially on a Monday. Have a look at the selfie on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have asked him to be careful as he is recovering from a recent injury. A bunch of fans has lauded his dedication towards life while others have used a few emoticons to express themselves. Have a look at a few comments here.

Amit Sadh also shared a picture from the gym on his official Instagram story. In the picture, he is seen getting on the treadmill while calling it his home that he has missed for a while. Have a look at the gym mirror selfie here.

