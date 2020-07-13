Amit Sadh Shares COVID-19 Test Results; Says, 'the Only Time I Say Happily I Am Negative'

Actor Amit Sadh, who is recently seen in the much-acclaimed show Breathe: Into the Shadows, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his social media handle to share the news about his health with his fans and well-wishers. Amit was very happy when he got to know about his result.

Talking to his Twitter handle, Amit went on to thanks fans and well-wishers for their prayers and concerns. He further wrote that “This is the only time I say happily I am negative.” He also said, “To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!” Take a look at his tweet below.

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! 🙏🏻 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Amit went on to take the test as a precautionary measure as his co-star Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Following Abhishek’s diagnosis, Amit took to his Twitter handle revealing that he is feeling perfectly fine but as a precautionary measure he will be going the COVID-19 test. He also wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery”. Take a look at his tweet below.

On Saturday evening, Abhishek and father Amitabh Bachchan announced on social media that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to a Mumbai city hospital. In addition to revealing that they are currently being treated for the virus with their families, the actors have also urged those in close proximity to get themselves tested. As per recent reports, Amitabh Bachchan is in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms."

About the series Breathe

Amit has reprised his role of Kabir Sawant in the series Breathe: Into The Shadows. In the second season, he will be seen playing the role of a tough cop who ventures out to find the kidnapper/murderer. During an interview with a news portal, Sadh also revealed that he has worked a lot on his character. The series also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithiya Menon in lead roles. The intense thriller series has been garnering positive responses from fans and viewers. Watch Breathe: Into the Shadows trailer below.

