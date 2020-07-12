Abhishek Bachchan's Co-star Amit Sadh To Get Tested For COVID-19

After Abhishek Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive, several fans since then have been sending in their prayers and concerns to his Breathe co-star Amit Sadh. Abhishek and Amit have been dubbing for the Amazon Prime show, Breath: Into The Shadows which came out earlier this week. Amit Sadh shared a post on social media and thanked everyone for their concern and also informed fans that he would be getting himself tested for COVID-19 on July 12.

Amit Sadh informs fans about his well-being

Amit Sadh shared the post on Twitter and thanked all for their concern full messages that had been showering on him since morning. The actor informed all that currently he is feeling better and is showing no signs of the virus. At last, Amit sent out his prayers and thoughts to the family of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, for their speedy recovery.

Several fans of the Sultan actor were quick to leave a comment under the post. One of the users showered his love for the actor and consoled Amit that nothing will happen to him. The user mentioned that he will be fine. Another user sent her prayers to the actor and asked him to take care of himself. A third user asked Amit to get the test done as soon as possible. A fourth user chimed in and sent positive energies across to the actor. She wrote that he has the paryers of all his fans and hence, nothing will happen to him.

Nothing’s going to happen to you. You’re going to be travelling on a bike across the world even when you’re 80. 🙂 — GT (@GautamBThakker) July 12, 2020

@TheAmitSadh we are with you 🤟🏻 — Nishit (@rjnishithere) July 12, 2020

Get the tests done ASAP and Take proper care of yourself you'll be fine prayers for you ❤️🌼✨ — Jyoti Yadav (@JyotiYa01015124) July 12, 2020

Everything will be fine AM.. nothing to worry, god will be with you! But yes, good that u are getting a test done beforehand 😊 — Siddhi Ajagaonkar (@Ime_n_mySalman) July 12, 2020

Earlier, owing to the security reasons, the dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova where Abhishek was recording for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows with co-star Amit Sadh has been temporarily shut down. Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta recently shared a post and informed fans that the dubbing studio has been temporarily shut after the actor was tested positive.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared his results on Twiter and tweeted that both his father and him got coronavirus positive. Abhishek mentioned that both of them have mild symptoms and have been immediately rushed to the hospital. The actor urged his fans and followers to remain calm and pray for the speedy recovery of both the actors. A health update later from Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that their condition was stable and they were showing symptoms of mild cough and fever.

