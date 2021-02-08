Amit Sadh Goes Off Social Media For Sometime: 'Going Into My Tunnel For Maintenance'

Actor Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the web show, Jeet Ki Zid, took to Instagram on Sunday night and issued a statement. He said that he wishes to go off social media for some time. In his note, Sadh wrote that "he's going into his tunnel for maintenance." Not only this, but Amit also requested fans to be kind and nice to each other. He further quipped, "And don't spend so much time on the internet." He concluded by saying that there is life around people and also asked fans to smell and embrace that.

Amit Sadh has been quite active on social media and his posts often garner attention on the internet. As soon as his statement was up, his followers rushed to comment on it. A user wrote, "This is the best thing said ever", whereas another fan penned, "More power to you." Many flooded the comments section with emotional emoticons. Sharing the note on Instagram, Amit wrote, "Love more."

Amit is 'going into his tunnel'

Amit was in Dubai and on February 5, he bid adieu to the country and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "As I stand here reflecting my last one month, I like to sum it up by saying I have not missed my home. It felt like I was at home." Amit also lauded the hospitality at Oberoi Dubai and thanked the management and staff there as he had the best time of his life. After he returned home, he posted another picture and wrote, "Back home."

On the work front, Amit was last seen in the ZEE5 show, Jeet Ki Zid, in which he essays the role of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, alongside Amrita Puri. The show garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Amit was elated with the love fans showered upon his role. In his lovable note for fans, he mentioned that he feels blessed to work with talented people in the series. Apart from this, he was also a part of another web series titled Breathe: Into the Shadows, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen.

