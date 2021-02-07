Athiya Shetty Says 'she Has Dry Skin', Shares Her Go-to Skincare Routine & Tips With Fans

In 2020, Athiya Shetty opened up about her skincare and makeup routine at an event. She mentioned that for her, less is more. She further said that she has dry skin and hence she has to hydrate it a lot. She then mentioned the products she uses. Athiya talked about it to Femina at the Lakme Fashion Week. Mentioning the names of the products, she said she uses a really nice sunblock, a lip balm, and added that nice hydrating hygiene is very important to her. Athiya stated that a mascara, a lip balm and a blush is always in her bag.

Athiya's makeup routine

Not only this, but she also opened up about her off-duty style and continued that she likes wearing track pants, boyfriend jeans, shoes and sneakers. Shetty remarked that she's a south Indian so she uses coconut oil as her homemade remedy for her skin and hair. She quipped that she's been using the oil since she was born. She also used the oil during the lockdown and that her skin and hair have become healthier because there's been no damage, said the actor.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor star asserted that she oils her hair every Sunday and she uses the oil in the night on her face. Athiya Shetty's videos from the gym often pop up on the internet. Speaking about her fitness routine, she mentioned that she eats what she likes but she works out four-five times a week and does weight training.

On January 23, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram and posted photos and videos from her vanity. She particularly flaunted her pink glossy eye makeup and then went on to show off her gel nails. In another video, her makeup stylist could be seen brushing some baked-powder under her eyes. Earlier, she opted for a different style of gel nail paint and applied tiny daisy flowers on her nails. She time and again also posts photos with a face mask on.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next be seen in Hope Solo, in which she will play the role of a Kashmiri student and footballer. However, not many details about the movie are out yet.

