Surbhi Chandna Has Message For Fans Who Love Bani Sharma's Sarees From 'Naagin 5'

On Friday afternoon, Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and posted a slew of pictures from the sets of her supernatural series, Naagin 5. She had a message for all her fans who miss watching her character, Bani Sharma, on TV. Surbhi mentioned that a lot of her fans wanted her to post photos in the sarees that she donned in the show and hence she will be posting a series of pictures in the next couple of days. She asked fans to bear with her for some days.

In her caption, she wrote, "Those missing Bani Sharma's sarees, printed saree with a wing ruffle blouse and simple jhumkies.

Some looks that I haven’t posted, I will be posting, so bear with me for the next couple of days." In her photos, she pulled off an abstract printed saree, with a frilly white blouse. She left her naturally open and wore junk jewellery. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

A user wrote, "Looking gorgeous," whereas another fan penned, "Surbhi Chandna's photos are a delight to eyes. Please keep posting glimpses from your stint in Naagin 5. Loved all your looks." Take a look at her post here.

Surbhi promises to share her Naagin 5 looks

It was in August 2020 when Surbhi was roped in for the show, Naagin 5. After she kick-started the shoot, she wrote that she didn’t know if she would be able to do justice to the fabulous creation Naagin. She mentioned that Ekta Kapoor then told her that she will be rocking. "And every day I go on the set with those sweet words ringing in my ears," she had written in her caption.

After 6 months, the team wrapped up the shooting for the show on February 3 and bid an emotional adieu to the cast and crew. Surbhi shared a series of BTS videos and photos and penned a lengthy heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote that journeys begin with the idea that they have to eventually end. She added that however easy it may sound, that's the hard truth and the final day to this exceptionally special phase of her life is here. Not only her but her co-stars, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal, also thanked the team and everyone who was associated with the show.

