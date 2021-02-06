Kashmera Shah Shares Stunning Video, Husband Krushna Leaves A Sweet Comment

On February 4, Kashmera Shah jetted off to Goa for a leisure holiday. The actor has been sharing many glimpses from her trip. On Friday night, she dropped a video from the beach in which she was enjoying the weather and was also flaunting her back. Shah pulled off a white palazzo and teamed it with a black bralette. In the slow-motion clip, she also played with her hair and walked on the beach.

While Kashmera Shah's Instagram post garnered the attention of many, it also left her husband, Krushna, swooning. He dropped a comment which read, "Lovey chaal hai teri", which roughly translates to, "That walk of yours is lovely." A user wrote, "Waiting for another wonderful video shoot", whereas another fan penned, "Looking very beautiful and pretty." Many simply dropped hearts on the post. Apart from this video, Kashmera also shared another clip and showed a glimpse of the beach.

Kashmera Shah's videos from Goa

In another video, Kashmera mentioned that it's so beautiful in Goa and that she's travelled with her friends. She also went on to mention the shack she was at and recommended it to her followers. She then gave a peek into how the sunset looked like out there and also showed how the kids were enjoying their sand-play. She wore a black halter neck dress and complimented her outfit with vintage sunglasses. As soon as her video was up, Mahhi Vij, Pooja Batra, Shardul Pandit and many others dropped their comments.

A week ago, Kashmera gave a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. The actor donned a white bodysuit and wore pencil heels. The song titled Hot Queen by Diler Singh Kharkiya could be heard playing in the backdrop. Kashmera often shares videos and photos from her shoots that garner a lot of attention on the internet. On the work front, she was recently seen in a reality show. Apart from this, she was last seen in the web show, Fourplay, alongside Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani and others. The series garnered positive reviews from fans.

