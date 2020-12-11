Amit Sadh Highlights His Love For Mountains, Says He Can Never Get Enough Of It

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. In the picture, he is seen sitting on the tip of the rock while enjoying the stunning scenery with a clear river and a few gigantic mountains. Through the caption of the post, he has spoken about the International Mountains Day and why the mountains hold a special place in his heart. In the comments section of the post, Amit Sadh’s fans complimented the picture while admiring the scenery behind him.

Amit Sadh’s love for mountains

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to speak about his love for mountains on the occasion of International Mountains Day. In the picture posted, he is seen enjoying the stunning beauty around him amidst the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The picture was clicked when Amit Sadh had taken a road trip from Patiala to shoot for his upcoming series Zidd.

In the picture posted, Amit Sadh is donning a biker’s gear with proper black bottoms and protective black hoodie. He has added a pair of orange shades to the look along with a matching black cap to keep his hair protected. His attire stands in contrast with the colour of the mountains in the backdrop. The running river and light greenery around the area also add to the beauty quotient of this picture.

In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has mentioned that he is a child of the mountains. He has specified how the mountains are always calling him and he never gets enough of the place no matter how long he stays. Amit Sadh has made it clear that he has immense love for the mountains and prefers going there whenever he feels low and distressed. He has also shed some light on the people living there as they are amazingly humble and welcoming towards everyone.

Amit Sadh looks at the mountains like they have the power to heel and nurture everyone. He has written how he would love and respect the mountains always. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about how amazing mountains are and how they love it in their own way. A bunch of people have also laid out suggestions for Amit Sadh so that he can visit different mountain around the country. Have a look.

