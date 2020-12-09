Amit Sadh Shares A Gruellin Still From 'Zidd', Posts A Martin Luther King Jr Quote With It

Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram and posted a still from his upcoming web-series Zidd, in which he plays the role of Major Deependra Singh Senger, an Army personnel. The actor can be seen crawling on rocky ground without a shirt on, in the latest picture he posted. The Kai Po Che actor shared this still along with an inspiring caption. Read on to know more about his post.

Amit Sadh's Instagram post

Amit Sadh's latest post is a still from his upcoming web series titled Zidd. He shared this picture with the caption, "If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.

- Martin Luther King Jr."

He has been sharing a lot of inspirational pictures and captions on his Instagram lately while talking about his web-series Zidd, which talks about a positive and optimistic approach in life. You can see the post here.

Amit Sadh's Zidd is all set to release in January 2021, where the actor will be seen portraying the role of Major Deependra Singh Senger. Sadh shared the poster of Zidd on Instagram and apart from the actor posing as a soldier, a silhouette of Amit can be seen sitting in the wheelchair.

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Victory awaits those who have the #Zidd to withstand the struggle. #JeetKiZidd #Zidd premieres 22nd.” Zidd has been inspired by the real-life story of Major Deependra Senger. Amit Sadh's web series is said to be full of action sequences and Zidd cast also includes actors Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

The web series is directed by well-known ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar. It would be the first time when Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor would be associated with a web series. The web series is produced by Boney Kapoor, along with Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. It is inspired by true events and is soon going to be released on Zee5 premium. It is the story of valour and determination of India's special forces and great soldiers where Amit Sadh and Amrita puri would be playing the lead characters.

Image Credits: Amit Sadh Official Instagram Account

