Amit Sadh Shares Glimpse Of His 'new Role', Asks Fan To Guess It; See Post

On Saturday, August 8, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to his social media handle and shared a picture while spilling the beans around his upcoming project. The picture featured a pair of military boots. In the caption, Amit Sadh stated that he received a pair of the boots for his upcoming venture.

The caption of actor Amit Sadh read, "Just got these for my next role / character. Before anything you got to get the shoes right and the physicality right. A new journey has started! Any guess? Will share the news with you all soon! It’s very very very special (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

Amit Sadh's new project

Just got these for my next role / character. Before anything you got to get the shoes right and the physicality right. A new journey has started! Any guess? Will share the news with you all soon! It’s very very very special !!ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XzjEOIfMEo — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) August 8, 2020

Talking about announcement tweet, it managed to receive more than1.5k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). More than 60 Twitter users re-shared Amit Sadh's post.

Meanwhile, a section of fans started guessing about Amit's character in the upcoming project. A reply read, "Ooops so excited to know that u are on to a new project" while another wrote, "Can’t wait to see you in the uniform again. I am expecting the same powerhouse performance which we have seen in all your shows and movies".

Amit Sadh's projects

Talking about the professional front of the 37-year-old actor, he was last seen in SonyLiv's original series Avrodh. The show is based on the 2016 surgical strike by India. The series also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli in prominent roles. Amit bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike for his portrayal of an army officer. The series started streaming on the platform from July 30.

Meanwhile, the Kai Po Che actor also portrayed a significant character in Vidya Balan's latest release, Shakuntala Devi. The biopic took an OTT release on July 31. The Amazon Prime Video film is receiving a positive response from the critics. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta.

Apart from these two projects, Amit Sadh's film Yaara also premiered on digital through ZEE5 on 30 July 2020. The ensemble cast of the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial have Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary. The film is said to be a Hindi remake of the French film A Gang Story released in 2011.

