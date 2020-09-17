Amit Sadh pens appreciation for makeup 'dada' Ramesh Sharma, says 'mean the world to me'

Actor Amit Sadh who is busy shooing for his upcoming web show Zidd shared an appreciation post for his makeup artist Ramesh Sharma on Instagram. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the web show where the two can be seen walking arms in arms while indulged in a conversation. While captioning the post, the actor thanked Ramesh for being the support of the actor starting from his debut film Kai Po Che and now Zidd.

Amit Sadh pens appreciation post for makeup man

The Avrodh: The Seige Within actor further wrote that life is all about friendships and bonds. He further wrote that from the first day of Kai Po Che to the 9th day of Zidd, he has been his biggest support and means the world to him. At last, Amit thanked Ramesh for tolerating him and being him when he is around the actor.

Earlier, the actor took Instagram to share a snap from his new web-series, Zidd. The picture was a BTS from the shoots of the new show. Amit also added a long caption about how thankful he was to continue the shoot of the show under the current circumstances. In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see Amit peeking through the clapperboard of the show Zidd. Fans could read a few things mentioned on the clapperboard like - 'Boney Kapoor & Zee5 present' & 'Zidd'. Amit Sadh penned down a long caption with his post.

He started off the caption by mentioning that he was grateful that the team could finally begin shooting and also added that all the necessary precautions were being taken on set. He also thanked his team for 'keeping everyone engaged' in his absence. His caption further read - ' I hope you guys are doing well and safe. I was off social media all these days coz I was prepping for a particular scene in #Zidd. Want to give my best to it so that I can make you all proud. I'm continuing my #Zidd and I hope your #ZiddContinues too! Thank you for all your love! #ZiddOnZEE5 Day 1 #ComingSoon' (sic).

Zidd will mark producer Boney Kapoor's first digital project on an OTT platform. The series will be a story about a couple of people who never give up and overcome all their hardships in life. Actors like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh will be seen in the upcoming show.

