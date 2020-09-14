Amit Sadh Shares Stills From Web-series 'Avrodh', Says 'Hope I Continue To Inspire'

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a few stills from his old web-series Avrodh. The actor could be seen as his character - Major Videep Singh in the pictures and also added a long heartfelt caption with the post. Take a look at his post and see how fans have responded to the actor's pictures.

Amit Sadh's pictures from Avrodh

In the first picture, fans can spot a black-white picture of the actor in his Avrodh's avatar. The actor looks very serious. In the second post, Amit is petting a dog and the picture looks very bright. In the next picture, fans can see some stills from the show.

In the last picture, fans can spot the actor through a grill and Amit is seen holding a rifle in his hands. The picture is a candid and camera equipment, extras and other actors of the show are also visible in the picture. Amit Sadh seems to be listening to someone's instruction.

Amit also added a long caption with the post. He mentioned that he was very thankful to be a part of the project. His caption read - 'Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I'm uninspiringng. I hope I can learn from my mistakes & continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me.' (sic).

Many fans and celebs responded to the post with likes and comments. Many fans mentioned that they loved his role. Take a look at the comments on his post.

Pic Credit: Amit Sadh's Instagram

Avrodh came out on SonyLIV on July 31, 2020, and was directed by Raj Acharya. The series was based on a book - India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The show was very well received.

Another web-series that the star will soon be seen in Zidd. The show will be Boney Kapoor's first digital project on an OTT platform as a producer. The series will showcase the story of a couple of people who overcome all their hardships in life and never give up. The show cast actors like - like Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. Take a look at the poster of the show:

Promo Pic Credit: Amit Sadh's Instagram

