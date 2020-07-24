Rhea Chakraborty On Dil Bechara Premiere: Will Take Every Ounce Of Strength In Me To Watch

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's movie premiere of Dil Bechara, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wrote a heartfelt note for the late actor. Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of the late actor from his film Dil Bechara and in the caption wrote a heartfelt note, remembering him on this special day. Read to know more.

Rhea Chakraborty's note for Sushant on Dil Bechara's premiere

Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram account. Along with the picture she wrote," It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me, I know you are... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us ❤️" (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara will be released today on an OTT platform. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and Javed Jafferi along with Sushant Singh Rajput. The entire entertainment industry has been eagerly waiting for the film's premiere. Similarly, Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend has been waiting for the film to be released. She wrote that it will take every ounce of strength to watch him on-screen.

She also mentioned how Sushant Singh Rajput was "the hero" of her life and further added that she will be celebrating their love and will be watching the film today. Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in other parts of the world at 7:30 pm IST. The film is an adaptation of a book with the same name written by John Green. The book was also made into a Hollywood film.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were reportedly dating for several months. Initially, the couple denied that they were in any relationship. The couple made several public appearances together. After the actor passed away, Rhea Chakraborty mentioned in her statement that she was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend.

