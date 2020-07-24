Anupam Kher pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

The entire country is eagerly waiting for the release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara which is all set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on July 24. Just ahead of the release, veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for the actor. Anupam wrote that all his fans and followers will watch his film wholeheartedly. He also wrote that tears will trickle from every eye after watching the star performing live once again.

Anupam Kher gets emotional ahead of Dil Bechara release

Anupam, who essayed the role of Susant’s father in Dhoni: The Untold Story, penned his words on Twitter along with two pictures of the great actor. The first picture is a still from the film Dhoni where Sushant is seen dressed in the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni while the other is the poster of his new release Dil Bechara. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that Sushant is not physically present and that is something very saddening. He wrote that his memories will always be cherished.

Ahead of the movie's release, fans have already started trending #DilBecharaDay on Twitter. The social media platform has seen a huge surge in the hashtag, as fans and admirers of the late actors are seen urging everyone to watch the movie so that it breaks all existing records of the most-watched movie on an OTT platform. DilBecharaDay is now trending on the third spot in India on Twitter with almost 6044 tweets till now. The majority of the tweets are fans urging others to stream the movie as soon as it goes live. Mentions of the movie and of the late actor are also rising on Twitter.

Even Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the movie with the hashtag. The actor has asked everyone to watch the movie online and make it one of the most-watched movies on the OTT platform. She wrote - #SushantSinghRajput's starrer Most Awaited Movie (#) DilBechara is releasing today. Requesting everyone to watch this movie and make this movie the most-watched movie on Hotstar. show your love and respect for SSR. (#) DilBecharaDay.

Dil Bechara is a movie that is based on the very famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. This movie will see Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role and will also mark the last movie to feature Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara will be available for streaming from today on Disney+Hotstar for subscribers and non-subscribers.

