Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' & Other Films And Shows Releasing On OTT This Week

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several OTT platforms have released various films and shows. With the theatres being temporarily shut down, numerous films that were scheduled to hit the theatres are being released on OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Vidoe, and others. From Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara to Jacob Elordi's The Kissing Booth 2, here are the top films and shows that are making their way to digital platforms this weekend.

Top shows and films to binge-watch on OTT this weekend

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The coming-of-age romantic drama premiered on Disney+ Hostar on July 24, 2020. The movie will be made available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers. It is based on the novel titled The Fault In Our Stars, penned by John Green.

The Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It is a sequel to the superhit The Kissing Boot, that released in 2018. The sequel will feature Joey King and Jacob Elordi in lead roles and the film premiered on July 24 on Netflix. The viewers will get to watch Elle and Noah separate their paths as Elle completes her senior years and moves forward to Harvard University.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist

The stand-up special premiered on Amazon Prime on July 24. It features popular stand-up comedian Jiff Gaffigan and his experience while he was on a world tour. The comedian travelled across the world and talked to the locals, and he brings all those experiences into the show.

"DRAKE STORY" - PALE TOURIST hits @primevideo Friday June 24th. Watch full sneak peak here https://t.co/C8jK0qLJ5S pic.twitter.com/zUwp3SYIQE — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) July 23, 2020

Just Mercy

Micheal B. Jordon's Just Mercy is directed by Destin Danieal Cretton. This biological legal drama film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2020. The film features Micheal B Jordon essaying the role of a Harvard Law Graduate named Bryan Stevenson. The plot revolves around Bryan who visits Alabama in order to fight for people who are wrongly accused.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

The film narrates the story of five Mafia family groups and how they try to rule New York. It also shows how a group of federal agents plot to capture them. The show premiered on the OTT platform, Netflix on July 22, 2020.

