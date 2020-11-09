Amit Sadh Shares A Snip From 'Breathe'; Speaks About Protecting Soul From Strong Pain

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share his thoughts regarding pain and how it affects body and soul. He posted a snapshot from his critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows while speaking about his character Kabir Sawant. His fans flooded the comment section with compliments as they remember the character and the impact it had on the audience. They have also spoken highly of his skills and dedication.

Amit Sadh’s stance on pain

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share an intense picture from his 2020 superhit series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the picture posted, he is seen portraying the character of officer Kabir Sawant, who is a rugged man with a dark and disturbing past. In the picture, he is seen in a sweaty state with messed up short hair and undone beard. He is also seen giving a death glare while looking downwards.

In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has put forth his view about the pain which has learnt from the character Kabir Sawant. He has mentioned that some images do not leave the mind of a person due to the heavy feeling attached to them.

The actor has written that pain could affect a person in two different ways. It can either affect a person's body or their soul. According to the Kai Po Che actor, the effect on the soul can be controlled by preserving its serenity and tranquillity. He has further added that a person’s decision, urges, desires, and aversions lie within the person and evil does not touch that part. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have spoken highly of the actor and his skills to adapt to any role. They have remembered Kabir Sawant and the impact it had on people with strong dialogues and performance. A few of his fans have also mentioned enquired about his upcoming series Zidd, which is in the production stage currently. Have a look at a few comments on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

