Amit Sadh Sends Powerful Message To 'fellow Gladiators', Fans Call Him 'ray Of Optimism'

Avrodh actor Amit Sadh on Friday had something important and powerful to share with all his ‘brave-hearted’ fans. Taking to Twitter, the star posted an intense action scene from his movie. A wounded Amit in the still can be seen encouraging and motivating fans amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Amit Sadh to all 'bravehearts'

The picture sees Amit standing while it rains heavily. Defeating all his opponents, he can be seen holding his bleeding wound. The intense picture aptly showcases his perfect tone and muscular physique. With the moving photo comes an inspiring caption as well. To all his ‘brave hearts’ and fellow ‘gladiators’, Amit asks them not to be afraid of falling down. He also opined that it is only by falling which makes everyone learn how to get back up on their feet again. Take a look at it here:

To all Braveheart’s and fellow Gladiators ...



गिरने से डरना नहीं।

हम गिर कर ही संभालते हैं। pic.twitter.com/7WSi0W9GYu — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) October 30, 2020

Fans react:

As soon as the picture was posted by the star, fans in tremendous number retweeted his post hailing it as ‘inspiring’. While some appreciated the scene, others went on to call him a ray of ‘positivity and encouragement’. Many were just ‘wowed’ by the actor. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

There are some people who have the power in their simplicity to spark life & You're the reason I found strength to keep going - Thank you - Quick booster is so essential 💕 @TheAmitSadh #Artist #respect — Mona Dethe (@MonaDethe) October 30, 2020

You're such an inspiration to so many people like me. Keep going and inspiring more people! Love and respect to you ❤️❤️ — Sonakshi Khosla (@LunaL245) October 30, 2020

You, always a ray of positivity, encouragement and optimism to others. Just to let you know, you pump up spirits.🌻 — Sreoshee. (@sreoshee19_) October 30, 2020

In other news, the actor recently replied two Twitter users. While one expressed that they were amazed after watching his TED talk. The user articulated how Amit Sadh’s journey gave them Goosebumps. To which the actor has a diligent reply. The actor found it very ‘comforting’ to see fans appreciating his story. Another fan expressed that he was late to binge-watch his ‘amazing’ thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows. However, the actor reverted saying that ‘it is never too late’. Check out both his interactions here:

And this is so comforting ..

Human connect is the highest form of life for me ... Thankyou ... love 💕 https://t.co/ozU9wZOC3K — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) October 30, 2020

It’s never too late ... I am grateful for you taking out the time and watching .. much love 🤗🤗 https://t.co/Kh8Htk7toj — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) October 28, 2020

On the professional front, Amit Sadh has been a part of several hit shows and movies this year. Amid the lockdown, he was seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi. He also reprised the role of Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe's sequel title Breathe: Into the Shadows. Lastly, fans saw the actor in a military drama called Avrodh:The Siege Within.

