Amit Sadh Shares Series Of Anonymous Method Quotes On His Instagram

Actor Amit Sadh who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series titled Breathe: Into the Shadows has left the audience spellbound with his portrayal. The web series also starred Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and actor Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Amit Sadh played the role of inspector Kabir Sawant in the 8-episode series. After the positive feedback from the audience of Breathe: Into the Shadows, Amit Sadh is all set for the promotions of his upcoming series on Uri Surgical strike titled Avrodh - The Siege Within.

The actor shared a beautiful video on Kargil Diwas commemorating the soldiers for their victory and sacrifice. He also shared a few of his brilliant Anonymous method quotes for the same occasion. Check out the list of his self musings and quotes from famous people that she shared through his Instagram posts.

Amit Sadh's Instagram quotes

On the work front for Amit Sadh

Before starring in this critically acclaimed web series titled Breathe into the Shadows (Breathe 2), Amit Sadh has worked in several other projects and proved his acting prowess time and again. He has been working in the film and television industry for quite some time and is most famously known for his portrayal in Durgesh Nandinii, Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela, Sarkar 3, Bigg Boss, Breathe web series and Breathe Into the Shadows. Amit Sadh has also worked for a few other OTT platform projects. including the Zee5 drama film called Barot House, where he played the role of Abhinav Mathur and another Zee5 film named Operation Parindey.

On the work front, Amit Sadh is all set for the release of his next web series called Avrodh: The Siege Within. The show will star Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, among others, & will start streaming from July 31st. The storyline of Avrodh is based on a book titled India's Most Fearless written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The official synopsis of the series read, "You have heard of the URI Surgical Strike, now get to know the untold account of what went behind this strike". In the movie front, Amit Sadh will be sharing screen space with actor Vidya Balan in her film Shakuntala Devi.

