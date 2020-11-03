Amit Sadh returns from his trip to Manali, says 'There are a lot of emotions and feelings'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh who recently jetted off to Manali via road to spend some quality time in the hilly terrain, shared a post on social media while returning. The actor shared a group picture while informing about his time spent in the mountains. While captioning the post, the actor expressed his excitement of returning back home and presenting his next web show Zidd.

Amit Sadh returns from his adventurous trip

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with his fellow companions on Instagram against a pretty sunset view and picturesque background. In the caption, he wrote, “Job done ... time to go home ... A million Thankyous to all the Gods, people who made it possible ...People whose prayers kept us safe and sane ...There are a lot of emotions and feelings within me ... as I leave Manali and await to bring #zidd to you all. I love You’ll.”

Amit who is fond of traveling and explore different exotic places left for Manali from Patiala and documented his journey on Instagram by sharing several beautiful pictures of his halts during the journey. The actor decided to ride a Ducati bike between Patiala and Manali as he had to travel for the shooting of Zidd. Amit Sadh who worked really hard for his next web show Zidd had also released the motion poster of the series on Instagram. The original series is directed by ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The gripping motion poster showcases the name of the series hitting the screen in bold which somehow depicts victory.

The Kai Po Che actor captioned the poster and wrote that this time it's going to b the victory of stubbornness. The actor also hinted that something excited related to the series is about to release soon for the fans. Zidd is the story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments. The series includes action sequences and Army missions. Amit who is playing the lead character in the play spoke to Hindustan Times earlier about the series and said that he does not have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect the country as his heart only beats for the country. (Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

